Keyontae Johnson remains in critical condition after on-court collapse

Here's to a speedy recovery, Keyontae.

Florida basketball standout and NBA prospect Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition on Sunday, one day after he collapsed in the middle of a game and was rushed to the hospital.

The school announced Sunday morning that Johnson was still at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The junior forward from Norfolk, Virginia, had been carted from the court in the middle of the Gators’ game against Florida State.

“Critical condition,” in medical parlance, suggests that a patient’s vital signs are not within normal limits and may indicate unconsciousness. Doctors have not released details on Johnson’s condition specifically.

On Saturday evening the Associated Press reported that Johnson had previously tested positive for COVID-19, along with several other Florida basketball players, over summer. The disease has proven to have lasting detrimental effects on the heart that could prove especially dangerous for high-level athletes.

Johnson’s parents are by his side at the hospital, along with Florida head coach Mike White and the Gators associate AD for sports health, Dave Werner.

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said that Johnson has received “terrific” care in Tallahassee.

“Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF health,” Stricklin said in a statement. “We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”

Our prayers are with Keyontae.

This is a developing story.