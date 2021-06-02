Kia Nurse drains half-court three for the win

The Mercury’s Kia Nurse drains a half-court three-point shot at the buzzer to beat the Chicago Sky 84-83. Screenshot : ESPN2

Yeah, Dame Time is cool and all but have you ever seen Kia Nurse drain a three at the buzzer?



With less than five seconds to go in last night’s game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury, Nurse handled a loose ball rebound from the baseline and dribbled up the floor.



Down by two, and with two timeouts left, Phoenix opted not to call a timeout. Instead, Nurse kept moving up the floor. She crossed half-court, made a move to create space, and let one fly with one second to go.



And… Count it. At the buzzer! It’s the best way to end a game in sports (don’t @ me). With the 3, the Mercury would win the game by one.



Seconds later, Nurse was at the bottom of a team pile.

Buzzer beaters, whether they happen in the madness of march or high school tournaments or in the pros just never get old. And this shot? I mean, it’s well beyond Dame-range and perfectly hits the back of the cup. I’ve already watched this clip almost as much as Rob Refsnyder’s wall crash.

Nurse had a night to begin with, and finished with 18 points 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Through 7 games she’s shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.



Hopefully, we get more Nurse time as the season rolls on.

