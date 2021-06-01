We have more baseball crime-scene clowning

Rob Refsnyder survived this encounter with an outfield wall, barely. Image : MASN/Twitter @awerger24

Yesterday, Twins’ backup backup center fielder Rob Refsnyder gave us a blooper that should play in stadiums across American ballparks by... [checks date] tonight.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old utilityman, who usually plays the infield, is seen here tracking a fly ball into deep center field and running on the warning track as if it never ends.

Ouch. Thankfully he wasn’t injured on the play.

Later on in the game, Refsnyder would actually help the woeful Twins beat an even worse Orioles team by scoring a run in the top of the 10 nth. But every highlight (or, in this case, lowlight) in Baltimore came from this play.

It’s a great blooper, sure. And, yes, I did watch the clip over ten times today — and maybe too many times while writing this story. But if you’re reading this, you probably got stuck in that viral loop, too.

But now, the Camden Yards crew is taking the trolling to another level. This afternoon, a member of the Baltimore Orioles grounds crew posted a photo that outlined Refsnyder’s body and jersey at the site of yesterday’s crash scene.

Advertisement

If a body sketch on a baseball diamond rings a bell, it should. A few weeks ago, Joey Gallo slipped and crawled back over to first base in a game against the Yankees. The next day, his Ranger teammates hilariously mocked him with a crime scene to “investigate” the spill.

Advertisement

Hopefully the Baltimore groundskeepers keep the tape up for tonight’s game.

