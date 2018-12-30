Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Most players on teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs are just trying to get through today without hurting themselves or others. Not Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, who is out there trying (and failing) to maim Bills quarterback Josh Allen.



Alonso turned himself into a torpedo and tried to spear Allen in the face as Allen slid to the ground. Not only did Alonso look stupid because he totally whiffed on the hit, he also got his ass kicked by various angry Bills and then got ejected:

Alonso, who blew up Joe Flacco on a similarly dirty hit last season, doesn’t really deserve the benefit of the doubt here. He’s a shithead.