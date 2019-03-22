King Kong Bundy, the wrestler who died earlier this month, left behind a bunch of cats. Now they’re at a shelter and up for adoption. If you’re looking for a pet, go adopt one of them. Not only will you gain a nice friend, but you’ll be able to claim that you have one of King Kong Bundy’s cats. [Courier-Post]
