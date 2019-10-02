Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty)

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was very bad last Sunday, and wide receiver Adam Thielen, who finished the game with two receptions for six yards, saw his production suffer greatly for that badness. Thielen tried very hard to not say anything directly mean about Cousins after the game, but was incapable of fully hiding his dissatisfaction with his quarterback’s performance. This did not go unnoticed by Cousins, who decided to clear the air with Thielen in the most 2019 way possible: by inviting him onto his podcast.



Thielen was a guest on the latest edition of Under Center with Kirk Cousins, and he was there so that Cousins could publicly apologize for failing to throw him an accurate ball. From ESPN:

“No, like he said, it’s reality,” Cousins said. “I really want to apologize to him because there’s too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday, and postgame when I talk to the media, I always say until I watch the film, it’s hard for me to really give you a straight answer. Well, now it’s Tuesday night. I’ve watched the film. And the reality is there were opportunities for him.”

For his part, Thielen maintained that people tried to “twist” his comments to make them about Cousins. Whatever you say, man!