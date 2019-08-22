Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Team USA is down to 13 players, who are all in contention for the final 12-man roster. With the FIBA World Cup just 10 days away, the squad played the first of a two-game exhibition against Australia on Thursday, and won comfortably, 102-86. During the first quarter, Donovan Mitchell skied for an impressive chase-down block. After the ball bounced off the backboard and rim, Kyle Kuzma then tapped in an equally impressive floater, scoring two points for Australia.

Kuzma also went 4-of-5 from the arc, but that’s not as interesting a highlight, is it?