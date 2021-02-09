Kyle Lowry’s potential trade destinations if/when Raptors decide it's 'time to move on'

Los Angeles Clippers

Image : Getty Images

It feels a lifetime ago, but we’re only one full season removed from Kawhi Leonard winning a championship with Lowry and the Raptors in 2019. Not only that, but Leonard reportedly pushed the Clippers to acquire a legitimate point guard this past off-season (sorry, Patrick Beverley) as he and Paul George set out to prove their legitimacy as contenders. Though the Clippers have used eight starting lineups this season, their five of Beverley, George, Leonard, Nicolas Batum, and Serge Ibaka is the only one to tip-off more than four times this season and currently sits at 12 starts.

The often-injured Beverley has only logged 16 appearances this season and has been out since January 24 with a knee injury. The noted defensive specialist only has an 0.3 defensive box plus-minus, the lowest of his career outside of his 0.1 in 2015-16 with the Houston Rockets. Offensively, his -0.7 is his worst box plus-minus, and he’s only at 1.1 win shares, significantly dropped off from 3.6 one season ago and 4.8 the season before. As the team’s starting point guard, Beverley has averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, which mostly mirrors his career averages, outside the significant drop from his career 3.4 assists per game. His assist tally also places him sixth on the team per game and per 36 minutes.

As far as possible trade chips, Masai Ujiri isn’t just moving Lowry for the hell of it, and the army of firsts sent to Oklahoma City doesn’t help the Clippers in terms of draft equity. They do have two second-round picks in every draft from 2022-to-2026 and a tradeable first in 2027. They’ll have to match salaries, meaning a package including Beverley’s $13.3 million, Lou Williams’ $8.0 million, Ivica Zubac’s $7.0 million (for two more years) would have to be in play, along with one or two recent draft picks, like Terance Mann and or Mfiondu Kabengele.

If the salaries and picks would be up to the Raptors’ liking, Lowry would be a seamless fit next to Leonard and George, giving them a guard for the Los Angeles Lakers to worry about on both ends during the playoffs.