Kyle Shanahan Is Really Going To Enjoy Kicking The Shit Out Of The Skins

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was Washington’s offensive coordinator from from 2010–2013. I would say he got to experience one of the darkest eras of D.C. football, but they are all dark. Now he’s the coach of a 5-0 team preparing to take on the 1-5 Skins this weekend, so you can’t blame him if he’s feeling just a little bit smug.



During his press conference yesterday, Shanahan was asked what he enjoyed about his years in Washington. His answer was honest:

Shanahan kept the roast going on a Wednesday conference call with reporters, calling out the fact that Sunday’s game is being billed as Washington’s “homecoming game,” whatever the hell that means. “I didn’t know NFL teams had homecoming games,” he said. “I thought that was a high school thing.”

The Niners are 10-point favorites and playing great, and Washington almost lost to the Dolphins last week after firing their head coach. It’s going to get ugly.