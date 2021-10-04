Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are for real. They showed it to us in Week 1 when they smacked up the Tennessee Titans. Now they’ve done the same thing to the Rams, who were coming off a dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago.

Murray was great again. He was 24-for-32 for 268 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for nearly 40 yards as well. The Cardinals’ running game really took over and was the difference yesterday. The team had 216 yards on the ground, led by 120 yards from Chase Edmonds.

All day long it just seemed like the Rams defense was at the mercy of whatever Kliff Kingsbury and Murray wanted to do. And it’s not like this defense is slaw, this unit just gave Tampa Bay fits last week. But the explosiveness of Murray and the weapons on the outside and in the backfield were just too much to handle for the boys in Los Angeles.

The Rams will bounce back from this game and be better moving forward, you can be sure. Both the Rams and the Cardinals are very good and I believe their next meeting will be a lot closer in the score. The Cardinals defense won’t be able to hold Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay to only 20 points again.

The fact of the matter is that both of these squads are Super Bowl contenders and have the talent to win it all. They both have MVP leaders behind center, they both have playmakers on the outside, and they both have defenses that can show out when necessary. It’s crazy that one of these teams will have to lose the division.

I wouldn’t be surprised if both of these teams found a way to be in the NFC Championship Game.