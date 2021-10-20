Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the town around sports and entertainment circles for his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination. Irving continues to display an extreme lack of self-awareness and overvalued self-importance. Just days after Irving posted a video where he spoke about his decision to be vaccinated, he’s caught on camera at the park playing a game of football.

Advertisement

I guarantee you if anyone asks Kyrie about this video of him in the park, he won’t understand the big issue. Irving won’t do what needs to be done to join the team he’s employed by to try and win a championship with his teammates. Irving and Kevin Durant are supposed to be close friends, and he’s the reason KD ended up in Brookly, to begin with. Irving’s shown he cares very little about anyone besides himself. Yet Kyrie is so unaware, he gets caught outside in broad daylight playing pickup ball with a bunch of random folks unvaccinated and unmasked. This dude just doesn’t get it.

This is a horrible look. Nets players likely won’t comment on this video publicly, but I’m sure they’ve realized for some time now that Kyrie Irving is only concerned about Kyrie Irving. How many times do you have to be kicked in the balls before you realize the kicker has little to no regard for your well-being? It’s taken the Nets a while, but they’ve finally had enough. The first red flag should have been before the start of last season when Irving had the nerve to “imply” the Nets don’t need a coach.

Then Irving took a nearly two-week hiatus in the middle of the season and didn’t have the common decency to let anyone on the team know. During this time, Irving was spotted on a zoom call that just happened to take place while the Nets were playing. If he needed a few days, okay, take that, but a simple text message or email would have been enough, I’m sure, in this situation. But no, he couldn’t be bothered to even do that. I don’t have any issue with the zoom call specifically. Do you, dog. But damn, a little accountability is all anyone asks. You couldn’t have face timed somebody from the Nets organization to let them know what you were dealing with at the time?

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off Prextex Halloween Decorations Get your home in the holiday spirit

There’s plenty to choose from so you still have time to make your house a howlin’ good time. Buy at Amazon

But because Irving is a public figure, and everyone has an opinion on his antics, we’re all the bad guys now. He does and says what he wants no matter how misguided or silly it is, but the rest of the world is wrong for calling him on his nonsense. Yep, that makes a whole lot of freaking sense.

Advertisement

I can’t see how any of this just blows over where the Nets’ and Irving’s working relationship are concerned. With all that’s transpired between Kyrie and the Nets over the past year, and the disrespect he’s shown not only to the front office but to his teammates (including his BFF KD), I don’t see how they can hug this out and move forward if he returns to Brooklyn. Even if the NYC mandate was lifted tomorrow, I’m not sure these damages can be repaired.

Kyrie Irving is a narcissist. Make no mistake about it. Irving may say the right things (occasionally) and tell people what they want to hear, but when it comes down to it, he’s out for himself. He couldn’t give a damn about a virus, a worldwide pandemic, or the vaccine that can help protect from said virus. Kyrie might as well come out and say screw all of you; this flat world revolves around me. That’s what he’s done through his actions in the past 12 months.

Advertisement



