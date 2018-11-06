Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

I am guessing we will not see Omri Casspi attempt this anytime soon. In fact, Kyrie Irving might be the only active NBA player with the skill and guts and latitude to pull this out in a tied regular season road game:



That is Irving deflecting the ball off his knee in order to blow by Juancho Hernangómez in transition. It appears that Russell Westbrook breaking out a legendary playground move may have opened up a new era of the best NBA ball-handlers pulling out slick practice-court moves. Also Omri Casspi. Whatever. These are the good times.