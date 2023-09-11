The Rams' redemption campaign is underway

The Los Angeles Rams were unwatchable last season. Injuries depleted the team, and after starting the 2022 campaign at 3-3, the Rams lost their next six games and were out of the division and playoff hunt by mid-November. Just one year after climbing to the NFL mountain top and winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams finished 5-12. Entering the season, the spotlight was off LA, but after an under-the-radar thrashing of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the Rams look like a team out for redemption.



Matthew Stafford was back to his normal form to open the season. Although he didn’t throw any touchdowns, Stafford completed 63 percent of his passes for 334 yards and zero interceptions. It was a solid performance for Stafford in the Rams’ 30-13 win over the Seahawks. LA dominated this game in nearly every aspect on both sides.

This high-powered Rams offense converted 11 of 19 third downs, while the defense held Seattle to 2 of 9 in the same category. The discrepancy in total yards was astonishing, as the Rams posted 426 and the Seahawks 180. If you didn’t watch the game, you’d probably be shocked to learn Seattle was up at halftime, 13-7. Aaron Donald and that Rams defense pitched an eye-popping second-half shutout. Seattle had no answers in the second half of this game.

There was a funny — albeit scary — moment for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, where Donald rushed up the middle and got through Seattle’s line without being touched. As Donald approached Smith while the QB attempted to pass the ball, you can clearly hear Smith exclaim, “Oh my god!” as Donald barreled toward the passer. That’s got to be the equivalent of a nightmare. Imagine Aaron Donald sprinting at you full steam ahead, unimpeded. Yikes!

Cooper Kupp didn’t even play (hamstring injury), and the Rams still ran it up on offense, falling back on the ground game for three touchdowns. Two by Kyren Williams and one by Cam Akers.

Williams and Akers only managed a combined 81 yards, but it was more than enough to get the victory. Overall, the Rams ran the ball 40 times (Stafford had three carries) and passed 38. That’s the type of balance you can ride throughout the season. If LA can stay in that balanced offense mode, they should be in the mix toward the end of the year. As of now, the redemption run is in full effect.