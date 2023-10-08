Lakers F Cam Reddish sprains ankle in debut

Forward Cam Reddish sprained his right ankle in his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in a preseason loss to the host Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Reddish was injured early in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Warriors won 125-108.

He played 18 minutes and went 0-for-4 from the floor, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range. He sank one of two free throws, and added two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block with three turnovers.

The Lakers signed Reddish to a two-year contract with a player option for 2024-25 on July 6.

Reddish, 24, has played for four different teams since the Atlanta Hawks selected him 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hawks traded him to New York in January 2022, and the Knicks dealt him to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a four-team trade in February 2023.

Last season with two teams, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Reddish has played in 173 games (82 starts) in four seasons and averages 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

—Field Level Media