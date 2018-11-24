A Lakers fan’s opportunity to win a getaway casino package was cut hilariously short when he had just an awful brain fart at Staples Center on Friday. In a high-low game, the fan had to guess if the next virtual card flipped would be higher or lower than the previous one. The first card featured Kyle Kuzma and the number zero. Seems like a gimme, right? Apparently not for this dude.

In the off-chance that you’re still confused, the correct answer was “higher.” I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not the greatest with numbers, but this guy could have probably tried a little harder. One can only imagine how he would do if he had to compete in a game that had a higher degree of difficulty like tic-tac-toe, or something.