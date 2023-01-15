Did Robert Griffin III subtweet Michael Vick?

I can’t confirm that Robert Griffin III took a shot at Michael Vick Saturday on Twitter. But the fact that Griffin tweeted out a paraphrased version of what Vick said Fox NFL Kickoff, it’s not farfetched to believe that those comments didn’t sit right with RGIII.



On the broadcast, Vick said Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson should “put a brace on it and get it going.” A few hours later, Griffin tweeted out that those who believe that Jackson should simply put on a brace and go play “need to get their head out of their ass.”

Griffin didn’t tag Vick, NFL on Fox, or even quote tweet the video. However, him sending that tweet on Saturday, and talking about a brace, it’s far more likely that he was upset with Vick than with what Sammy Watkins said on Wednesday, or anything other criticisms levied at Jackson last week.

While Vick’s comments were insensitive, what Watkins said was ridiculous, suggesting to the Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore that the Ravens put Jackson on the field for passing plays only, and don’t allow him to run. Great solution, because of course there won’t be 250-plus pound people diving at his legs while he’s trying to throw.



Vick wasn’t even the only person on the Fox set on Saturday who had some issues with Jackso n. Sean Payton went first, and he said that he has heard there are some “grumblings” in Baltimore about how long Jackson’s recovery is taking. Payton also offered up the hot take that Jackson will move on from the Ravens during the offseason. Charles Woodson said, “I don’t know if I would have the balls to sit out.”



Both Woodson and Payton did push back against Vick for actually saying that Jackson should play on that sprained MCL. Also, even though Jackson detailed what is wrong with his knee, it is the Ravens who listed him as out for their Sunday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.



The media beef we deserve

Vick shouldn’t have said that an injured player should take the field.

But Griffin’s tweet was a bit performative, especially when it appears that objected to what Vick said, but didn’t mention him. Let’s get more sports media people going after each other.



The studio shows can also be more fun when the people in the suits behind the desk don’t get along. The Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe tension has been both entertaining and awkward in recent weeks, but Bayless has gotten into it with people at the debate desk for decades. Getting upset with him is like being angry about the sun in the summertime.



It would be nice for there to be some news sports media beef, but unfortunately Griffin didn’t lean all the way into it. He sent out quite the strongly worded social media post, but did not put an address on it.



RGIII vs Vick could have been great. Maybe they could’ve settled it with a 40-yard-dash like in the episode of Atlanta when Vick was racing people in the street. Unfortunately, we’ll likely never know what could’ve been.

