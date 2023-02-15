The 8 most likely offseason outcomes for Lamar Jackson

Jets (cont’d)

I’m not completely taking it off the table, but it doesn’t make much sense to trade for an elite quarterback like Jackson when you could get a pretty good one like Carr while giving up nothing. A trade package for Jackson would probably need to include several high draft picks, one of their young stars, and maybe another quarterback in return like Zach Wilson, who wouldn’t be the Ravens’ franchise quarterback, but could be a placeholder for a year. Or maybe… Joe Flacco (pictured) re-signs with the Jets, and gets traded back to the Ravens as part of a Jackson deal to be their placeholder. It’s not going to happen but how funny would that be? Ravens fans would laugh and laugh at the full-circle moment and serendipity of life, and not be mad at all that the team didn’t extend Jackson’s contract two years ago.

