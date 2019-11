The day the worst team in football won its first game of the season, the best one lost its first.

The precocious talent of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picked apart the tightest defense in the NFL handing Tom Brady’s New England Patriots a 37-20 drubbing in the late game Sunday night.

Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score, leaving the Pats grabbing at air.