Dolphins Dent Pursuit Of Being NFL's Worst Team, Perhaps Ever

Dolphins win. Not a sentence anyone has been able to utter since Week 14 of last season. Not a sentence many expected to be able to say at all this season as the Fins vied to be plain awful.

Miami finally got its first win of the season, beating the equally hapless New York Jets 26-18, and leaving the Cincinnati Bengals, idle this week, as the only winless team in the NFL.

Advertisement

Both teams are 1-7, and the Dolphins move above the Jets in the AFC East.

Fins’ fans enjoy the day. It could prove to be the high point of the season.