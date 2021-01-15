Lamar Odom boxing is even sadder and more dangerous than you think

Lamar Odom Image : Getty Images

TMZ reports that Lamar Odom, yes, that one, will compete in a … boxing match … on June 12:

“TMZ Sports has learned that the 41-year-old ex-NBA star has inked a deal with Celebrity Boxing ... and will step into the ring on June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. “The 6-foot-10 Odom doesn’t currently have an opponent ... but CB creator Damon Feldman tells us he’s working on a big-name celeb to duke it out with Lamar.”

In a 17-second video posted by TMZ, Odom says, “I’m real excited. I just signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing. Who do you guys think I should fight?”

No one, Lamar. No one.

Celebrity Boxing is also advertising former child-star Aaron Carter (yup, that one), who now has tattoos everywhere, as well as actor Ojani Noa vs. Joe Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey, with Buster Douglas (yes, that one, too) as the referee. Odom, a former two-time NBA champion and one of the most unique players of his time, might have the most checkered past of everyone here. (Except for the Celebrity Boxing promoter: We’ll get to him in a bit.)

Advertisement

Actual boxing promoter Lou DiBella points out Odom’s health history, including his many heart attacks and strokes. (And the fact that he was dropped by the Big 3 for his poor play.)

Odom is six years removed from overdosing at a Nevada brothel, and less than two from admitting he has horrible memory loss, in a quote recovered from boxingscene.com:

“I have horrible memory loss,” Odom told People (Magazine) in a May 2019 interview. “And my long-term memory was affected as well. Athletically, my balance is poo. I was shocked how weak my body became. [The overdose] made me realize I couldn’t live the way I’d been living. Life is too good.”

Advertisement

Odom doesn’t yet have an opponent, and we also don’t know if he could fight, but whoever it is, the name will likely sadden and or worry us.

What’s also worrisome is this Celebrity Boxing league in general.

The operator is Damon Feldman, a former professional boxer from 1988-1992, who went 9-0 with four knockouts. He not only refers to himself as the 16-Minute Man, but on the official Instagram for Celebrity Boxing, the bio reads: “Official Celebrity Boxing Page. We make you Famous. Or get you your 16th Minute. The Hollywood Hustle.”

Advertisement

Feldman also made headlines for beating his girlfriend (photos included), telling Philly Mag it was a lie, then admitting to the act while promising no recollection. Feldman also attempted to piece together a bout between DMX and George Zimmerman in 2014, and was labeled ‘King Of The D-List’ by Philly Mag 12 years ago.

In lesser words, the shit is just weird, and it’s all part of the dangerous omen, Odom especially.

Advertisement

These celebrities don’t need fights, they need help.