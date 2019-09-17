Photo: Joe Klamar (AFP/Getty)

Last time we checked in on Erling Braut Håland, the enormous Viking kid had demolished a team of children by scoring nine goals in a single U-20 World Cup match. If you were wondering if the 6-foot-3 teen’s size, strength, and skills would carry over when pitted against adults, the answer is a resounding yes.

Håland’s Red Bull Salzburg are currently facing Genk in the Champions League. The score heading into halftime was 5–1 in Salzburg’s favor, thanks to a first-half hat-trick from Håland in which he made his Belgian opponents look just as unprepared and overmatched as those Honduran teens this summer:

Lest you think this is some one-off explosion, you should know that Håland leads the Austrian league in scoring with 11 goals in just seven matches. The big dude’s got big talent.