As first reported by TMZ and further elaborated on by the Wall Street Journal today, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have issued a warrant for Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA in connection to the department’s investigation into the 2009 incident between Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga, in which the latter has accused the Juventus star of rape.



We’ve covered the case here before, but this latest update comes with a new revelation: Las Vegas MPD had the dress that Mayorga wore on the June 2009 night in question, and found that there is DNA other than Mayorga’s on it. The department had reopened the case after the September Der Spiegel report in which Mayorga cast aside her anonymity in order to file a lawsuit against Ronaldo, claiming that he had raped her and that the $375,000 settlement they had agreed to in 2010 should be voided for a litany of reasons.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, a “law-enforcement official with knowledge of the case” stated that authorities in Las Vegas have shipped off the warrant to the Italian court system, which should be able to collect Ronaldo’s DNA sample before sending it back for analysis on a potential match with the DNA found on the dress.

According to the TMZ report, which they credit to “our Ronaldo sources,” the soccer player will be cooperating with the investigation by providing his DNA. If Ronaldo does provide the sample, it’ll be the first piece of physical evidence from him that will enter the investigation.