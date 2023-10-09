Leafs G Matt Murray out 6-8 months after hip surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray will miss at least 6 to 8 months after undergoing successful bilateral hip surgery on Monday.

Murray had already been ruled out for the season by Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving at the outset of training camp. The team put Murray on long-term injured reserve in late July.

Advertisement

Murray, 29, enters the final year of a four-year, $25 million contract he signed with Ottawa in 2020. The Leafs have a cap hit of $4.69 million for this season and Ottawa is on the books for another $1.56 million.

Advertisement

Murray played just 26 games with Toronto in 2022-23, finishing 14-8-2 with a one shutout, a 3.01 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He last played April 2.

Advertisement

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, Murray is 146-86-24 with a .910 save percentage, a 2.79 GAA and 15 shutouts with the Penguins (2015-20), Senators (2020-22) and Maple Leafs. Toronto acquired Murray in July 2022 from the Senators.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto's starting goaltender, recently was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million deal in arbitration for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media