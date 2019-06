Screenshot: ABC

What’s more potent: LeBron James’s desire to be surrounded by his old pals on every single roster, or LeBron James’s desire to decapitate J.R. Smith roughly one year ago? Per Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, it’s the former.



Watching the Lakers round out their roster on a shoestring was always going to be amusing, but this is a little too perfect. James’s hand has since healed, and apparently so too have those emotional wounds.