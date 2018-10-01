Photo: Harry How (Getty)

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their preseason last night in San Diego. Who cares! I don’t care. The NBA should shut up for at least another couple weeks. Did they win? Who were their opponents? Who led them in scoring? Don’t care!

On the other hand, LeBron James logged his first (exhibition) game action as a Laker. It didn’t count as a basketball game, but it did count as an opportunity to work on getting used to the sight of LeBron in a Lakers uniform. It still looks weird.

Looks kinda weird!

James played 15 minutes in the first half, then sat out the rest. The bounce pass to Ingram is filth; the effortless, laser-accurate outlet to Josh Hart is classic LeBron; the hairline looks pretty dece. For now.