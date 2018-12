Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea (Getty)

Today in highly curated but genuinely heart-warming parenting moments: LeBron delivering a pick-me-up talk to teary 11-year-old son Bryce after a basketball game. The specificity really sells it:



Bron’s famous eidetic memory is always running, it looks like. It’s probably just as useful when operating as floor general or as dad. Never forget the floor positioning, color, and type of a stepped-on Lego.