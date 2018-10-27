Leicester City right-back Daniel Amartey had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the final minutes of the club’s match against West Ham. The Ghanaian international appeared to get his cleats stuck on the turf after a clash with Michail Antonio and twisted his ankle in the process.

Warning: The injury looked pretty fucking painful so if you don’t want to see a bad ankle injury, don’t look any further.

The injury came moments after Wilfred Ndidi scored a late equalizer to rescue a point for Leicester City in the eventual 1-1 draw. Amartey has started seven games for the club at right-back and was named captain of Ghana’s national team back in September for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said of Amartey after the game, per the BBC:

He played well and gave his best so it is difficult to see this injury at the end. I thought more about that at the end than the game. I hope it is not as a serious as we think. He will have to have an examination then we will see, of course.﻿



We’ll update this post if more information about this injury becomes available.

