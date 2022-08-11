The 2022 Dodgers may be the most dominant regular-season team we’ve ever seen. And they have a chance to solidify it.



I know, the Dodgers have been here before. They had the best record in baseball in 2017 and 2020, and had 106 wins in 2019 and 2021 — and yet, just one World Series ring to show for it.



But I don’t think we should be worrying about that. Night in and night out, the Dodgers are displaying some of the best baseball in MLB history. It would be foolish to put a World Series or bust label on a season like this. Why not just enjoy the ride?



Following their third straight series sweep Wednesday — this time victimizing the Twins — the Dodgers are 77-33, five games ahead of the Mets for the best record in baseball, and are on pace for a whopping 113 wins, which would be good for fourth-most on the all-time single-season wins list.



The NL West’s second-place Padres would be the top team in both the AL and NL Central divisions right now. Instead, they’re 16 games back of first.



Through 110 games, the Dodgers have the same number of losses as they do comeback wins. Think about that. If the Dodgers find themselves trailing in a game, they have just as good a chance to come back and win as they do to lose. That’s unheard of.



The Dodgers have the best rotation in baseball. They have a top bullpen. They have the best big three and top of the lineup with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman. They have one of the best hitting catchers in baseball hitting cleanup consistently in Will Smith. And, they’re starting to see midseason turnarounds from Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, and Chris Taylor.



Oh, and the recently added Joey Gallo hit a pinch-hit three-run opposite field home run to clinch Wednesday night’s victory, the Dodgers’ 10th straight. I told you he’d turn it around.



“It’s been a while since I heard people chanting for me so I’m pretty excited about that,” Gallo said in a postgame interview. “[Dodger fans] have been awesome so far. Just cheering me on, saying that they love that I’m here. It makes me feel good. It’s such a great team to be a part of, a great organization.”



To say this team is firing on all cylinders would be an understatement. And they’re only going to get better.



Walker Buehler, Edwin Rios, and Clayton Kershaw are expected back before the postseason. Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol are throwing sim games and should be back within the next few weeks. And Dustin May, the Dodgers’ 24-year-old flamethrower who hasn’t pitched since



last May 1 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is expected to pitch at some point in next weekend’s series against the Marlins.

The Dodgers, who are already by far the best and most complete team in baseball, will only become more complete over the next few weeks. And the resurgences of Muncy and Bellinger have taken this team from the best team in 2022 to potentially the best of all time.



Since June 21, the Dodgers have gone 37-8 and have outscored their opponents 263-141. On the year, the Dodgers have a run differential of +236. Second is the Yankees at +204.



The Dodgers have 52 games left this season. If they go 40-12, they’ll finish at 117-45 and break the MLB single-season wins record of 116 set by the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners.

In their last 52 games — dating back to June 11 — the Dodgers are 40-12. I think it’s safe to say they have a shot.