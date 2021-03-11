Let these athletes tell you all about how much it sucked to have COVID

Remember when you heard that young, healthy people would have an easy time with the coronavirus? Looking back, it’s as ridiculous as comparing COVID to the flu or saying the country would open by Easter. But that’s what some thought around this time last year.

Since then, thousands of amateur and professional athletes have been infected. Fortunately, most have recovered and returned to play. But some athletes have spoken about their experience with the virus, warning others that it is not to be messed with.

Here are athletes, in their own words, detailing their experience with the worst pandemic in a century.