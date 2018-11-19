Recently, I joined Deadspin as their social editor. My sister, Megan Reynolds, has worked at Jezebel for a little over a year. This means we both now spend at least 40 hours a week together under the same roof. And now that we are together in this professional environment, I realize there are a lot of things I cannot do with my sister that I usually do, like yelling at her to be quiet, hitting her, and sitting next to her talking while she tries to work. In the workplace, we are young professionals and not siblings.



However, once presented with two packs of Sabrina: The Teenage Witch trading cards (in honor of the recent Netflix reboot), we both readily volunteered to Remember Some Guys for an exclusive Jezspin collaboration. As the younger sister who watched the show while it was on air, I thought this would be easy. I also thought these cards were going to be like sports cards with a player on the front and a fun fact on the back . Instead, I was presented with random stills from episodes that I was expected to instantly recognize and identify from memory.

Though I started off strong, with excellent recall of the “And The Sabrina Goes To...” episode, everything went off the rails shortly thereafter. I mixed up the aunt’s ex-boyfriends. I conflated three very similar episodes about Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda being held hostage. But, I feel like I said things with such confidence I must’ve fooled myself—and most importantly, my sister—into thinking I was right. A life hack. In this very special Jezspin episode of Let’s Remember Some Guys, I yell a lot because I am easily excitable and my sister gives me side eye when I call Roland a “troll,” even though he is referred to as such on one of the later cards. While I do have to chew gum because I got some of the cards wrong, I do not “cheat”—I merely help myself to some hints while my sister isn’t looking.

So, please enjoy this haphazard Let’s Remember Some Guys episode; it was made with love, from our family (minus our other sisters, Tessa and Jenny) to yours.