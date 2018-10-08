Senior Producer: Kiran Chitanvis; Creative Producer: Jorge Corona

Wrestlers had jobs in the 1990s.

No, not their wrestling jobs. That was a side gig. Guys like Duke “The Dumpster” Droese brought a garbage can to the ring—his gimmick was that he was a garbageman who also happened to wrestle. Irwin R. Schyster (I.R.S.) was a tax man. The Repo Man was a repo man. Man Mountain Rock was, allegedly, a rock musician. (His finishers were the Whammy Bar, which was an armbar, and the Wallapaloozer, which was a front-face suplex.) The stupidest gimmick of all time has also been one of the most enduring: The Undertaker, an actual mortician who would sometimes make coffins for his opponents.

Of course, The Undertaker just wrestled in a main event PPV match on Saturday, so his gimmick actually worked. Maybe that’s why WWF kept trotting out other wrestlers with side jobs. In the video above, David Roth and I remember some wrestling guys and talk about some wrestlers with side jobs.