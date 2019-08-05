Illustration for article titled Let&#39;s Remember Some Vince Carter Draftmates
Photo: Jed Jacobsohn (Getty)

Vince Carter is reportedly running it back with the Atlanta Hawks. Holy moly! He’ll turn 43 before the all-star break. He has been on this Earth over twice as long as the Hawks’ stars, John Collins (21) and Trae Young (20). In his last season with Atlanta, gray-bearded Carter logged 18 minutes a night, which he mostly spent jacking up 4.2 threes a game, at a 39 percent clip, demonstrating the simplest way to extend a career. He can also still throw it down on occasion. And I bet he provides very solid Veteran Mentorship.

To put this longevity into perspective, let’s remember some guys from that 1998 draft class—most of whom were already washed a decade ago—right as Vince Carter prepares to collect low seven figures. In no particular order:

  • Nazr Mohammed
  • Cuttino Mobley
  • Michael Doleac
  • Al Harrington
  • Jason Williams
  • Championship-winning coach Tyronn Lue
  • Ricky Davis
  • Larry Hughes
  • Jerome James
  • Raef LaFrentz
  • Robert “Tractor” Traylor (R.I.P.)
  • Nets GM Sean Marks

Man, remember those guys? Whatever happened to those guys????

Who are some guys that you remember?