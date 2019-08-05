Photo: Jed Jacobsohn (Getty)

Vince Carter is reportedly running it back with the Atlanta Hawks. Holy moly! He’ll turn 43 before the all-star break. He has been on this Earth over twice as long as the Hawks’ stars, John Collins (21) and Trae Young (20). In his last season with Atlanta, gray-bearded Carter logged 18 minutes a night, which he mostly spent jacking up 4.2 threes a game, at a 39 percent clip, demonstrating the simplest way to extend a career. He can also still throw it down on occasion. And I bet he provides very solid Veteran Mentorship.

To put this longevity into perspective, let’s remember some guys from that 1998 draft class—most of whom were already washed a decade ago—right as Vince Carter prepares to collect low seven figures. In no particular order:

Nazr Mohammed

Cuttino Mobley

Michael Doleac

Al Harrington

Jason Williams

Championship-winning coach Tyronn Lue

Ricky Davis

Larry Hughes



Jerome James

Raef LaFrentz

Robert “Tractor” Traylor (R.I.P.)

Nets GM Sean Marks

Man, remember those guys? Whatever happened to those guys????



Who are some guys that you remember?