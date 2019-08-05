Vince Carter is reportedly running it back with the Atlanta Hawks. Holy moly! He’ll turn 43 before the all-star break. He has been on this Earth over twice as long as the Hawks’ stars, John Collins (21) and Trae Young (20). In his last season with Atlanta, gray-bearded Carter logged 18 minutes a night, which he mostly spent jacking up 4.2 threes a game, at a 39 percent clip, demonstrating the simplest way to extend a career. He can also still throw it down on occasion. And I bet he provides very solid Veteran Mentorship.
To put this longevity into perspective, let’s remember some guys from that 1998 draft class—most of whom were already washed a decade ago—right as Vince Carter prepares to collect low seven figures. In no particular order:
- Nazr Mohammed
- Cuttino Mobley
- Michael Doleac
- Al Harrington
- Jason Williams
- Championship-winning coach Tyronn Lue
- Ricky Davis
- Larry Hughes
- Jerome James
- Raef LaFrentz
- Robert “Tractor” Traylor (R.I.P.)
- Nets GM Sean Marks
Man, remember those guys? Whatever happened to those guys????
Who are some guys that you remember?