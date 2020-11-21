Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Soccer

Leverkusen keeper puts foot in mouth with botched kick leading to hilarious own goal: See it!

jessespector
Jesse Spector
Filed to:oops
oopsOwn GoalsBundesligakeepers
Swing and a miss
Swing and a miss
Screenshot: Bundesliga

Lukas Hradecky is a Slovak-born goalie who plays internationally for Finland and professionally in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. Isn’t it odd, then, that his problem on Saturday was putting too much English on the ball?

Early in the second half of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga game at Arminia Bielefeld, Hradecky was well away from his goal when Dutch defender Daley Sinkgraven made a simple back pass to set up a clearance. Hradecky swung his leg, and… oops.

It’s pretty good with French commentary, too.

Aleksandar Dragovic, an Austrian on Leverkusen’s wonderfully global side (they also had a goal from Jamaican Leon Bailey), got Hradecky off the hook and secured a 2-1 victory with a goal in the 88th minute. With the three points in hand, Hradecky can laugh at joining the pantheon of own goals, along with his fellow Bratislava-born netminder, albeit in a different sport, Jaroslav Halak.

That game, 10 years ago this week, went a lot worse for Halak, who wound up giving up six more goals that he did not put into the net himself, as the Red Wings beat the Blues, 7-3.

Leverkusen is unbeaten in eight games this season, and Saturday’s win was their fifth in a row, keeping the pressure on Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga.

Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.

