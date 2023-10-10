Lightning open NHL season with back-and-forth win over Predators

Nick Paul's second power-play goal proved to be the game-winner Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off NHL's opening night with a 5-3 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators.

With the game knotted 3-all, Paul pounced on a puck and popped it in at 10:52 of the third period for the go-ahead tally.

Nikita Kucherov, who scored earlier at even strength, potted one into an empty net as Paul recorded his third point with an assist.

Brandon Hagel tallied on a penalty shot for Tampa Bay, which was 2-for-5 on the man advantage.

Playing in his 500th NHL game, star top-line center Brayden Point registered three assists, and Mikhail Sergachev added two helpers.

In his first start for Tampa Bay in place of injured goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery), Jonas Johansson made 28 saves.

The Predators got a goal and an assist from Ryan O'Reilly in his club debut, along with goals from Juuso Parssinen and Tommy Novak (power play).

Filip Forsberg registered points in his eighth straight season-opening match, posting two helpers.

Juuse Saros stopped 29 shots, and coach Andrew Brunette lost in his Nashville debut.

To open the first matchup of the 2023-24 campaign, the Lightning cashed in at 9:48 when Kucherov unloaded a one-timer from high above the right circle with Steven Stamkos screening Saros.

After being outshot 12-2 in the opening frame and with his team on its third power play, Nashville's Tyson Barrie ripped a blast that struck teammate Cody Glass on the left side of the helmet, dropping the second-line center and sending him to the dressing room with assistance from the staff. He later returned to the game.

Later in the second, Forsberg toe-dragged his way around top Lightning defender Victor Hedman and fed O'Reilly for his first marker with Nashville at 16:15 for a 1-all tie.

Just 11 seconds into the third, Parssinen took a pass from Forsberg and slid the puck between Johansson's pad for the Predators' first lead of the season, but Paul put in a rebound on the power play 2:14 later.

Hagel scored on his first career penalty shot 42 seconds afterward by snapping one past Saros for a 3-2 lead.

Novak's power-play snipe narrowly beat Johansson on the inside of the left post at 8:48 to knot it again, but Paul added his second one on the man advantage at 10:52.

