On Monday, a soccer match in Jamaica between Jamaica College and Wolmer’s Boys was suspended in the 84th minute after a bolt of lightning struck the pitch. The bolt’s impact sent several players to the ground, and a total of three players were taken to the hospital in the aftermath. Here’s video of the incident:

According to the Jamaica Observer, Terrence Francis and Dwayne Allen, players for JC and Wolmer’s respectively, went straight from the field to the hospital. The medical personal on the scene had to take Francis off the pitch in a stretcher, as he was unresponsive. Later, another JC player complained of chest pains and was sent to the hospital as well. Two of the players have since been discharged from the hospital, but Francis is reportedly still receiving care, reportedly conscious but unable to speak.

The score of the match was 2–1 in favor of Wolmer’s when the ref suspended play. Officials say they will schedule a time for the teams to finish final six minutes of regulation at a later date.

[Jamaica Observer]