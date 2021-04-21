Like most of us, Kevin Durant can’t stay off Twitter (even though he probably should)

Close the app, my man. Image : AP

Two-Time NBA Champion, former MVP, and serial tweeter Kevin Durant trended again this morning for liking a tweet he probably shouldn’t have.

First off, this whole staying off Twitter shit is hard, so we get it. As unhealthy as it might be, you can’t put it down. That app is horrible for you, but too addicting to remove yourself for a sustainable time due to FOMO, boredom, loneliness (for some people), or anything in between. It’s kinda like cocaine, umm . . . some might say.

Anyway, it’s just surprising that, as busy Durant is, he seems to find a lot of time to do this kinda shit. It isn’t even meant to be a knock; it’s impressive: He’s arguably the best basketball player in the world when healthy, but he’s also always tweeting. Imagine 25 years ago; we’ll creatively call it Twitter 1996. And on Twitter 1996, Nas — while writing It Was Written — is responding to fans saying Doggystyle is aging better than Illmatic, Derek Jeter is liking tweets saying that Cal Ripken Jr. is washed up, and Gary Payton is retweeting fans making light of Michael Jordan’s gambling ahead of that year’s NBA Finals.

This brings us back to Durant, who liked a tweet that started with the phrase, “Kevin Durant was better than Steph Curry,” and ending with “trash ass,” with a lot more in between.

Also, we don’t need a whole deep dive here on how Steph Curry isn’t trash, but the tweet is coming as he’s leading the NBA with 31.4 points per game and averaging 40 points per game on 54 / 50 / 90 splits over his last 11 contests.

This latest KD incident comes immediately after his reaction to hearing about Vivian catfishing on Lakers Twitter on Clubhouse [which was hilarious], and not long after that whole weird Michael Rapaport thing. That whole Shannon Sharpe thing, too, it’s a lot. It’s why Complex has a whole timeline dedicated to Durant’s twitter feuds. I mean, to his credit, he leaves those tweets up.

Even these, where he flat out says he’s doing things — like joining 73-win teams — just to piss people off. On a lighter side, some of these could seem humorous, engaging, or simply cool that Durant is talking to average people, and other celebrities, on a daily basis, seemingly responding to everything mentioning him. But it can get concerning that he continues finding himself in these situations. It comes across as someone who seemingly has everything, but is unfulfilled in certain areas. Not saying that’s it, because, shit, that could apply to all of us, but minus the important part of seeming to have everything. So hopefully he’s alright and puts more time into other things, like Thirty-Five Ventures, or something.

Meanwhile, he’s averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season while posting career-high shooting percentages of 54-percent from the field, 46-percent from three, and 87-percent on free throws. He’s missed 34-of-58 games this season due to injuries and COVID protocols, so he’s had more time on his hands, but damn, son, he’s dedicated to the game. Twitter that is, but basketball, too, evidently.

So KD, if you’re reading this, hopefully you’re just healthy for the playoffs. And maybe stay off Twitter for a while.