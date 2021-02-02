Lillard or Beal is a tough choice for daily fantasy – why not play both?

Elites — Yah

Image : Getty Images

👍🏽 Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

Yahoo: $49 | DraftKings: $10,700 | FanDuel: $10,200



It really came down to Lillard or Bradley Beal for this first spot, but to be honest, if you could squeeze both of them and leave yourself room to fill out a viable lineup, go for it. Both Lillard and Beal are facing each other tonight in what will likely land at the over for whatever the point total is on your sportsbook of choice. Neither man is on a team noted for their defense, and both have been on a tear due to injured key offensive teammates. Lillard just gets the nod because you could find other shooting guards, like Donovan Mitchell against the Detroit Pistons, a little further down. You can at point guard, too, with Ja Morant or Malcolm Brogdon, but Lillard may be the surest thing at guard tonight given that Russell Westbrook will be guarding, and … well, you know. Play Lillard and Beal if you could. If you want to save some money, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard face the Brooklyn Nets, and if you’ve been paying attention, that’s self-explanatory.