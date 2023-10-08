Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs inactive vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs are listed as inactive for Sunday's home game against the winless Carolina Panthers.

St. Brown, the Lions' leading receiver, did not participate in practice Friday and was listed as doubtful for the game due to an abdomen injury.

St. Brown sustained the injury in Detroit's 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 28. The 2022 Pro Bowl wideout was able to finish the game, reeling in a team-high five catches to go along with 56 receiving yards and a touchdown.

"Like a lot of these injuries, man, you can get through but then the irritation begins," Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

St. Brown, 23, leads the Lions in catches (26), targets (35) and receiving yards (331) in four games in 2023. His two receiving touchdowns are tied for the team lead with Josh Reynolds.

At the same time, the Lions may get wide receiver Jameson Williams back this week from a four-game gambling suspension. Williams has practiced in full this week but is listed as questionable.

Gibbs was added to the injury report on Friday as questionable due to a hamstring injury. He has rushed for 179 yards and caught 14 balls for 70 yards since being selected by Detroit with the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive back Brian Branch, tight end James Mitchell and defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin also were listed as inactive for the Lions.

The Panthers listed cornerback Donte Jackson, safety Xavier Woods, linebacker Deion Jones, tackle David Sharpe and running back Raheem Blackshear as inactive.

—Field Level Media