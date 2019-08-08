Eight-year veteran receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off the field on Thursday after Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks inadvertently rolled onto the back of the receiver’s leg. Brooks collided with Kearse’s leg while trying to bring down Detroit rookie back Ty Johnson in the first quarter of the Lions-Pats preseason game. Kearse’s was put into an air cast after he was helped onto the cart that took him back to the locker room.



Kearse, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013, signed a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason worth up to $2.3 million. We’ll update this post with more information once it becomes available.

