Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to sit out practice Friday

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets past a tackle attempt by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Image: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will not participate in practice Friday due to an abdominal injury, coach Dan Campbell said.

"We're going to continue to work with him on the side, and I think tomorrow is going to tell us a lot," Campbell said. "I don't want to push it today, so we'll know a lot more tomorrow morning."

That likely will go a long way toward revealing St. Brown's availability for the Lions (3-1) in Sunday's home game against the winless Carolina Panthers (0-4).

Campbell said St. Brown sustained the injury in Detroit's 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 28. The 2022 Pro Bowl wideout was able to finish the game, reeling in a team-high five catches to go along with 56 receiving yards and a touchdown.

"Like a lot of these injuries, man, you can get through but then the irritation begins," Campbell said.

St. Brown, 23, leads the Lions in catches (26), targets (35) and receiving yards (331) in four games in 2023. His two receiving touchdowns are tied for the team lead with Josh Reynolds.

