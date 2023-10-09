LIV team championship features $50M purse

This month's LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami will feature a $50 million purse.

A dozen teams will compete in match play and stroke play from Oct. 20-22 at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Teams will be seeded from Nos. 1-12 following this weekend's tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The top four teams will receive a first-round bye and qualify automatically for the semifinals.

The Nos. 5-12 seeds will compete in the quarterfinals, with matchups to be determined on Oct. 18. The highest-seeded team will choose its opponent, starting with the fifth seed.

The Friday quarterfinals will feature four concurrent head-to-head matches, including two singles matches and one foursomes match within each competition. The four winning teams advance to the semifinals.

The Saturday semifinal matches will follow the same format, with the four winners advancing to the finals to compete for places 1-4 on Sunday.

The four semifinal losers will compete for places 5-8, and the four teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will compete for places 9-12.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, all 48 players from the 12 teams will compete in one round of stroke play. All four individual scores count toward the team scores.

The lowest team score among the four teams that advanced to the finals will be crowned the 2023 LIV Golf Team Champion.

—Field Level Media