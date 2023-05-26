Firmino clever backheel to Salah 3-0 for Liverpool v. Bournemouth | Premier League | NBC Sports

Or this:

Roberto Firmino OUTRAGEOUS back heel finish! 🔥 | #shorts

Or this:

And when he was truly feeling spicy, there were the no-look goals into an open net or the devilish finishes just because he felt like it.

A false 9 with all the toppings

It would probably be too much to say that Firmino invented the false 9 role, because teams had used it before, and he wasn’t just a false 9. He was the false 9 with all the toppings. He certainly made it his own, while also never hiding how much he was getting his rocks off doing all these things that weren’t supposed to come with just one player. Perhaps no player held up such a sound structure while simultaneously being completely avant-garde as Firmino.

Every fan has their favorite goals from club legends. Most might pick his winner against PSG when he had injured his eye in training the day before and couldn’t really see out of it. Or maybe this Hammer of the Gods against Stoke. Perhaps this slalom against Arsenal.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino weaves through Arsenal defenders for goal | Premier League | NBC Sports

Maybe the one that clinched the Club World Championship at the end of 2019. Mine came a couple of days after that. The two goals against Leicester weren’t that special in themselves. But Liverpool flew back from the Middle East for that Boxing Day clash, away to the team that was in second at the time, and quite simply rubbed Leicester’s ass in the moonshine for 90 minutes by the tune of a 4-0 scoreline to leave no doubts that the league title was finally coming back to Anfield. It was as thorough of a dismantling of a team as we’d seen, and leading the line for it was Bobby and that Vegas-gigawatt smile that he played with.

Bobby’s game just contained too much to be held together forever. You can’t run as much as he did and do all the other things too into your 30s. Luis Diaz’s arrival last season kind of pushed Bobby to the fringes, only exacerbated by the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo this season. Soccer doesn’t wait and doesn’t do sentimentality very well either.

Bobby played his last game at Anfield for Liverpool last Saturday, and scored, because of course. His career as a Red will end Sunday. A career full of mischief and energy and karate kick celebrations and well-timed tackles and passes no one should have ever tried or even seen and just an utter joy that probably won’t be replicated.

Man, how could it have only been six seasons, really? Like Firmino on the field, there was just so much packed into him it doesn’t seem like it could only have been six seasons, just like it couldn’t have all been in one player.

