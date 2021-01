Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Illustration : Eric Barrow ( Getty Images )

We get a true treat on Sunday night, with a battle between two of the all-time greats. Drew Brees and Tom Brady will square off for the third time. Both teams possess elite rushing defenses - the two best in the NFL this year. This game is going to come down to the quarterbacks and the defenses, and who will get the better of who. The Saints beat the Buccaneers in both of the prior matchups this season - the first, 34-23, and the second, a drubbing of 38-3. Beating any team three times in one season is an incredibly tall task. Beating Tom Brady three times in a season has never happened, ever. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is rounding into form, while Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has a long-standing battle with Saints corner Marshon Lattimore. There are so many incredibly, fascinating plot lines to follow in this game, and saving the best for last was an incredible decision by the league schedule makers.