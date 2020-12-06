Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather is on, for some reason

Filed to: FIGHTS NOBODY ASKED FOR

Screenshot : Twitter

Logan Paul just agreed to a date to get Nate Robinson’d.



Today Floyd Mayweather announced his return to the ring via IG. He’ll face off against, who else? None other than Logan Paul, Jake’s brother.

The exhibition bout is set for next year and will be streamed via pay per view.

Daniel Robert s, a boxing writer who wrote for Deadspin, says he doesn’t believe the fight will actually happen.

If this fight does indeed happen, Mayweather will fight another non-boxer. In 2017, the 40-year-old maintained his undefeated record by beating former UFC fighter Conor McGregor. After the event, Mayweather retired 50-0.

But Mayweather fought an exhibition against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Years Eve 2018.

A long history of violence against women will and should always follow Mayweather.

Paul has also been embroiled in controversies. Some are dumb teenage pranks. Others, like the “suicide forest” video, are much more serious.

Logan Paul’s last and only bout came nearly a year ago in November 2019, when he fought another YouTube personality, KSI. KSI won that match in a split decision.

Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, also a YouTuber, recently fought against ex-NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul knocked Nate out in the second round on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight.

Even if you’re not a boxing fan, the Paul-Robinson memes should be enough to jog your memory. They’re still circulating on the internet.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will (presumably) touch gloves on February 20, 2021.