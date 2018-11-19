We’ve got a controversy! Over spit. A spitroversy.



In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-21 Ravens win over Cincinnati, there was a mini-scrum following a Vontaze Burfict tackle of Alex Collins; some Bengals thought Burfict went low. None of that sentence would be particularly newsy, as Burfict is the NFL’s dirtiest player and these teams often prefer to play murderball against each other rather than football. But take a look what happens when the scrum is being cleared up, when Baltimore offensive lineman Marshal Yanda maybe drips a wad of phlegm toward Burfict’s upturned face.

The video has been helpfully Zaprudered, yet I’m still not sure what to think. It could’ve been a trick of the camera angle and Yanda was spitting onto empty turf in the foreground. It could’ve been an accident, as he sort of swipes at the gob, perhaps to keep it from falling. It is weird, if Yanda indeed did spit onto Burfict, that no one reacted, and no one said anything after the game.

The Bengals have a media availability this afternoon. Someone will ask Burfict about it then, and then Cincinnati fans will know whether to be outraged or not.