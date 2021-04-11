Look out, basketball fans, A-Rod is coming for the Timberwolves and Lynx

Congratulations, Minnesota. Looks like you have a new owner, Image : Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and former Walmart CEO Marc Lore are teaming up to buy the four-time WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx from founding owner Glen Taylor, signing a letter of intent to start as limited partners before fully taking control from Taylor in 2023.



Advertisement

The Lynx have been one of the league’s top franchises over the last decade, winning all four of their titles while making the playoffs 10 straight seasons under Cheryl Reeve, the fifth-winningest coach in league history.

Having kept their playoff streak going in the two seasons since Maya Moore took time away from the game and the retirement of franchise legend Lindsay Whalen, the Lynx are in good shape with Napheesa Collier, an All-Star as a rookie in 2019, quickly becoming one of the top players in the WNBA. Sylvia Fowles, the WNBA’s all-time rebounding leader, still is with Minnesota, but at 35 now, it’s hard to say if she’ll remain there by the time A-Rod takes the helm.

Rodriguez, last seen not quite buying the Mets, also agreed to buy the NBA’s Timberwolves along with Lore, who have made one playoff appearance since 2004 and have the worst record in the league this season, continuing to waste Karl-Anthony Towns’ prime, which A-Rod probably can relate to.

It cost Dennis Schröder getting himself ejected, but the Lakers’ point guard totally baited Kyrie Irving into getting himself ejected on national television, helping to level the playing field for Los Angeles as LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain out.



Schröder had 19 points and four assists before getting ejected, but Andre Drummond le d a total of eight Lakers in double figures with 20 points, also grabbing 11 rebounds. The Nets, who were minus-3 with Irving on the floor on an 18-point night for him, wound up losing at home, 126-101.

Advertisement

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 7-under-par 65 to take a four-shot lead after three rounds of the Masters, with four players tied for second. Another stroke back, at 6-under for the tournament, is Canadian Corey Conners, who had the shot of the third round.



Advertisement

At the 182-yard, par-3 sixth hole, Conners made a hole-in-one, the first one at No. 6 since 2013.

Advertisement

Shooting 2-under over the rest of his round to card a 68, Conners tied Xander Schauffele, one of the players tied for second, for the second-best round of the day behind Matsuyama.