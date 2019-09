Just when you thought Madden glitch season was over, here’s another entry sure to astound and amaze. A fumble after the catch turned into ... well, I’m not really sure what the hell happened.

After the ball pops loose, Jalen Ramsey punches it with the strength of Galactus to Aaron Donald as he is somehow streaking downfield, all to catch the pass that isn’t actually a pass because it’d be illegal if it were:

That’s what you get for playing Ultimate Team.