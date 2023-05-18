Advertisement

Iga Swiatek gets a phone call amidst tennis match

I wasn’t really aware that tennis players brought their phones on court, though given how often they’re listening to headphones when they enter I suppose they must be playing music from something. Maybe Iga Swiatek had an escape call planned, like you do on a blind date:

Though she probably didn’t want to get out of a quarterfinal in the last prep for the French Open. That would be strange. Sadly, she had to retire in the third set with a leg injury. But at least she can tell her mom where the remote is earlier than she might have.

