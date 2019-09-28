Maddeningly Slow Golfer Says He Has Evidence To Prove He Isn't Slow, But Can't Share It

Photo : Jonathan Ferrey ( Getty Images )

Bryson DeChambeau has long been considered one of the slowest pros on the PGA Tour. In August, after taking over two minutes to hit a simple eight-foot putt (which he missed, badly) and a 70-foot approach wedge at the Northern Trust, he drew the ire of golf fans and fellow players, including No. 1 Brooks Koepka and European Tour golfer Eddie Pepperell, who called DeChambeau “an unaffected single-minded twit.”

After that tournament, DeChambeau acknowledged there was a pace of play problem in golf, but, of course, not one that involved him in any way. “A lot of it’s the caddies. A lot of it’s the other players,” he s aid .

DeChambeau, who has a two-stroke lead through two rounds of this weekend’s Safeway Open, is sticking with this story. “There’s data out there now that shows that I am not the slowest player at all by any means,” he told press Friday after the second round of the Napa tournament.

What data, you ask? Well, that’s Bryson DeChambeau information, but it’s real. Promise. Per Golf Week:

When asked to elaborate on the data he was referring to, DeChambeau was less than forthcoming. “Well the PGA Tour has it. I’ve seen it. I don’t know if I can disclose any of it,” he said. “But I’m definitely not in the top 10 percent. I’m not close to that. That’s from Shotlink data. We have that. So, I can say that, I know I can say that without a shadow of a doubt.”

Take that for data!