Magic Johnson Owns Clippers, too, With Lethal Twitter Takedown

Magic Johnson goes off on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers after team blows 3-1 lead to Nuggets. Image : ( Getty Images )

There will be no greater takedown of the Los Angeles Clippers, who blew a 3-1 series lead in which they held leads of 16 and 19 points in Games 5 and 6, than the one delivered by Magic Johnson, the only completely sincere and benign person on Twitter.

Advertisement

Magic was just his natural self as he wrote, “The Clippers choked again,” before throwing in a facepalm emoji. “They choked against Houston in 2015, and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets.”

Seven minutes later: “The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change” with an eyes-closed-grinning emoji.

Advertisement

Magic’s Tuesday night tweetstorm also included roasting Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for being “dominated” by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, as well as congratulating the Nuggets’ owners, players, and fans, plus a cautionary word to the Lakers to “bring their A-game” for the Nuggets.

Is it possible that this is Magic’s version of tweeting through it? After all, it was just last Wednesday that the Hall of Famer, who never tweets even the most lukewarm of takes, posted, “I’m so excited that I’m going to see the Lakers vs. Clippers for the Western Conference Finals!!! The battle of the best in LA!”

Or maybe this was six years in the making. On April 28, 2014, Magic tweeted, “To NBA Fans, I want to put a stop to a rumor. I am not trying to buy the Clippers, they already have an owner.”

Advertisement

But Magic owned the Clippers last night.

Bam Adebayo’s incredible game-saving block in overtime helped the Heat take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 117-114, over the Celtics.



Advertisement

It was the best defensive play Magic Johnson has ever seen in the playoffs!!!!

No offense to Mike Emrick, who had a fine call of Jordan Eberle’s double-overtime goal to keep the Islanders alive in the Eastern Conference finals, but the NHL’s video with just the arena sound at the end of Game 5 is an incredible glimpse into how indescribably weird it has to be to be one of the people who’s actually at these games.



Advertisement

Inside-the-park home runs are cool, and Byron Buxton hit one in the Twins’ 6-2 loss to the White Sox.



Advertisement

On the other side of Chicago, Javier Báez got to take a much slower trip around the bases after hitting a ball 450 feet, in a game the Cubs won over Cleveland, 6-5, on a walkoff hit-by-pitch. But Báez apparently needed to get his sprints in, so he went ahead and scored all the way from first base on a steal of second combined with a Sandy León throwing error AND BLEW A BUBBLE AS HE SCORED.

Can’t wait for the first all-Chicago World Series since 1906 to be played entirely in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Deadspin does not have a history of praising David Brooks, and with good reason (the reason being that he sucks).



Advertisement

In this case, though, we’ll make an exception, because in this case, it’s a different David Brooks.

David Brooks, a Welsh midfielder for AFC Bournemouth in the U.K.’s second division after the Premier League, who may well have the good fortune never to have heard of the other David Brooks, pulled off the rare feat of scoring twice in the same shootout after the Cherries’ 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup. The second goal, paired with Asmir Begovic’s save on Luka Milivojevic (not to be confused with Milla Jovovich), sent Bournemouth on to the third round, 11-10 on penalties. Their reward is a date with Manchester City.

Advertisement

Sunday, the Jets scored 17.



Monday, the Giants scored 16 (and Magic was impressed by the Steelers).

Tuesday, the Yankees scored 20.

It’s taken more than 70 years, but the Yankees are once again New York’s best football team.

Advertisement

Oh, and here’s a commercial for 7-Up with Magic Johnson, Dave Kingman, and Don Maloney.



You’re welcome.